Tamil Nadu: ABVP condemns Anna University's sexual assault incident

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has condemned the alleged sexual assault of a second-year student at Anna University in Tamil Nadu, demanding immediate and strict action against the accused, D Gnanasekaran.According to the Chennai Police, a second-year student was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on Monday night. The student's complaint stated that an unidentified man threatened and assaulted her while she was talking to her friend around 8 PM.A case has been registered at the Kotturpuram AWPS, and an investigation is underway. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.ABVP, in a statement, said, "ABVP demands immediate and strict action against the accused, D. Gnanasekaran, with a fast-tracked trial to ensure justice for the victim."ABVP's National General secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, "ABVP condemns this undemocratic action, emphasizing the DMK government's failure to ensure campus safety and uphold democratic rights, demanding immediate and strict action against the accused, Gnanasekaran, with a fast-tracked trial to deliver justice to the victim"."Also, to maintain the victim's privacy and prevent further leaks, and to hold police officials accountable for the delay in arresting the accused. ABVP will continue its fight for justice for the victim and for the safety of students on campuses across Tamil Nadu. The DMK government must realize that suppressing dissent cannot hide its failure to protect students' dignity and safety," Solanki added.Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi visited the campus on Saturday to assess security measures and ensure immediate action to improve safety protocols.Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Saturday constituted an all-women IPS officers' Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate both the sexual assault case and the FIR leak case.