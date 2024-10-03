Tamil Nadu: 46 news factories started in DMK regime

The achievement of the DMK government, led by M K Stalin, is remarkable in the sense that between 2016 and 2021, under the previous AIADMK regime, MoUs were signed for the setting up f only 21 factories worth Rs 15,543 crore to create 10,316 jobs but with only 12 factories actually commenced production, an official press release said on Thursday.



The DMK government had attracted investments worth Rs 9.74 lakh crore, opening 27 new factories that could provide 31 lakh jobs, which was in addition to the 19 factories already inaugurated, taking the total to 46 new factories, the release said.



More factories were expected to be established soon and the ‘achievements of the Dravidian model government in industrial development are being recognized on a national level,’ it said, adding that the opposition parties were misleading the public by spreading false information and trying to sow dissent against the government.



Listing out the 19 factories inaugurated by Stalin on August 21, the release said that production had started in all of them that together brought in a total investment of Rs 17,616 crore providing 64,968 jobs. Among those factories are Omran producing medical equipment, TVS factory producing motor vehicle spare parts, Capnyn's factory producing medical products and Chemical factory by GP Salfonet, all of them in Tiruvallur district.



The factories started in Kanchipuram district were Hi-Pi company manufacturing electrical machinery, Motherson Electronics, Jurosin Development Private Limited's industrial park, Ronald Nissan Technology and Trade Center, General production expansion factory of Grudwind Private Limited from Switzerland, expansion of Hypro Healthcare factory, motor vehicle spare parts factory by Grupo Costos from Spain, Medical equipment manufacturing factory by Motherson Health, all of them in Kanchipuram district.



Other factories were L&T's innovation centre in Chennai, Sundaram Fasteners' manufacturing units across several districts including Chennai and Tiruvallur, chemical factory under the Sjoy Group in Kanchipuram and Ranipet districts, garment manufacturing factory by Enas Ramraj in Erode and Tirupur districts, Vek Industries' general manufacturing factory in Krishnagiri district, Milky Mist food processing factory in Erode district and Royal Enfield's motor vehicle factory in Tiruvannamalai district.



Apart from inaugurating these 19 factories, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for 28 new factories with an investment of Rs 51,157 crore, which will provide employment for 41,835 youth and recently laid the foundation for a vehicle manufacturing factory of Tata Motors in Ranipet, with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, directly contributing to an employment for 5,000 youth.





