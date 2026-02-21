T R Baalu To Head Poll Committee

Chennai: DMK treasurer T R Baalu would lead the 7-member committee that would hold talks with partners of the Secular Democratic Alliance on seat sharing for the coming Assembly elections.

The other members of the committee, announced by party general secretary Duraimurugan are: K N Nehru, principal secretary, Tiruchi Siva, A Raja, both deputy general secretaries, R S Bharati, organization secretary, E V Velu and M R K Panneerselvam, both high-level committee members of the party.

The committee is expected to hold talks with each of the parties in the alliance and finalise the seat-sharing arrangement.