Synchronised Terrestrial Bird Census Across TN On Feb. 14,15

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department will conduct the Synchronised Terrestrial Bird Census 2026 across all forest divisions in the State on February 14 and 15, aiming to strengthen scientific data on terrestrial bird populations and bridge gaps during the early migratory season.

Tamil Nadu, recognised as an important biodiversity hotspot for resident and migratory birds, has undertaken several conservation initiatives, including the Hornbill Conservation Centre, the Raptor Research Foundation at the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation, and the International Bird Conservation Centre at Marakkannam. An annual State-level exercise is conducted to monitor bird abundance and diversity.

In 2025, the terrestrial bird census covered all 38 districts, documenting 401 species across 1,093 terrestrial locations, with a total count of 2.3 lakh birds recorded during March 15–16.

This year’s census will be conducted in at least 25 locations in each forest division using the line transect method, with each transect measuring 2 km. Both direct count and acoustic survey techniques will be employed to ensure comprehensive coverage across habitats.

Experienced birdwatchers, volunteers, NGOs, students, photographers, and Forest Department officials are expected to participate. Interested volunteers have been requested to register with the concerned forest offices in advance through the designated QR code.