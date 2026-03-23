Survey Predicts A Significant Victory For DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK alliance would capture180 of the total 234 constituencies in the April 23 Assembly elections by polling 44.9 percent of the votes while the AIADMK-BJP led NDA would garner 38.5 percent votes and win 54 constituencies, according to a survey taken by Agni News Service, a private agency.

Addressing the media at the Chennai Press Club on Monday, CEO of Agni News Services, R Suresh Kumar said Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Seeman were likely to face defeat.

The AIADMK alliance was expected to suffer a major defeat winning just one of the 37 seats in the Chennai region and also securing only 2 seats in the central region. In the southern region, out of the 58 constituencies, the DMK alliance was leading in 42, while the AIADMK alliance is ahead in 16.

In the central region, out of 37 constituencies, the DMK alliance leads in 35, and the AIADMK alliance in 2 and in the western region, out of 50 constituencies, the DMK alliance is ahead in 32, while the AIADMK alliance leads in 18, he said.

In the northern region, out of 52 constituencies, the DMK alliance leads in 35, and the AIADMK alliance in 17.

He said that 49% of the women consider Tamil Nadu to be a safe state for women and according to the survey, more than 60% of women voters are expected to support the DMK in this election.

The welfare schemes implemented by the DMK government for women had a significant impact and the ₹5,000 financial assistance provided by the government had made a major impact among women, he said

The overall vote share projections were as follows: DMK: 44.9%, AIADMK: 38.6%, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam: 9.7%, Naam Tamilar Katchi: 4.8% and others: 2.1%.

He remarked that members of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam were living in a “fantasy world,” and predicted that Vijay himself would lose, finishing second in Perambur and Seeman would lose in Karaikudi.

He further said that women are satisfied under the DMK government, and that more than 60% of women voters are expected to support the DMK in this election. He noted that the welfare schemes implemented by the DMK government for women, particularly the Rs 5000 financial assistance provided by, have a significant impact.