Stringent prohibition law comes into force in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The amended Prohibition law, providing for stringent punishment and heavy fines for distilling, brewing, distributing and selling illicit liquor and life time rigorous imprisonment for those causing hooch tragedies, came into force today with the government notifying the new in the gazette, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Saturday.



Stalin said that a Bill to amend the Prohibition Law of 1937 was moved in the State Assembly on June 29 in the aftermath of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that took a heavy toll of lives as the government felt the need for total eradication of illicit liquor in the State.

The Bill that was passed unanimously in the Assembly was sent to the Governor for assent, which was received on July 11. Following that the government acted swiftly to notify the new law in the Government Gazette and laid down the punishment for various offences under the Prohibition Law.

Under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2024, if death occurred due to consumption of illicit liquor, the punishment could go up to rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 10 lakh for the bootleggers who made it available to the people.

In the case of any production, distribution and sale of illicit liquor, the jail sentence would be between five and ten years and the fine between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

The law, which would enable curbing illicit liquor in the State, provides for confiscating all properties used for the illicit liquor trade and also sealing of places where liquor is served or sold without license. Both the provisions would serve as a deterrent to those indulging in illicit liquor sales.

There is also a provision in the new law to exile prohibition offenders from their place of stay after they had served their term in jail. Orders for that could be obtained from the courts by prohibition enforcement officers making a special plea for that.

Also those caught committing probation offences would not be given bail under the new law. If they are booked under a section for which the punishment would be three years or above, it becomes a non-bailable offense. Another provision has also been made in law to ensure that bail was not given to the courts without the consent of the public prosecutor.