State Planning Commission Presents Reports to CM Stalin

Chennai: The State Planning Commission presented four reports – one on the impact of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT), another on the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, the third one on the industrial environment in the State for Startups and the fourth on the rural and urban housing schemes in the State - to Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is also the chairman of the Commission, on Tuesday.

The vice chairman of the commission, Udhayandihi Stalin, and executive vice president J Jeyaranjan handed over the reports of the studies and assessments to Stalin at the Secretariat. The KUMT, under which a monthly assistance is paid to poor women, has led to women becoming decision makers in families as their contribution to the household expenses has increased.

The Naan Mudhalvan scheme beneficiaries have testified to their opportunities in the job market increasing due to the skill training they received under the scheme and the study on the opportunities and challenges for startups in the state revealed that many youth educated in government institutions of higher education had started their ventures.

The housing schemes in both rural and urban areas have pointed to an urgent need for cheap housing facilities. The schemes stressed on the developing habitats that would lead to people walking to work and the housing units having commercial, educational and health infrastructure inbuilt in them.