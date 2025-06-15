State Contributes More For Schemes With PM Prefix

CHENNAI: Urging the Union BJP government to stop throwing stones while living in a glass house at least hereafter, Chief Minister M K Stalin pointed out that for the Union Government’s welfare scheme bearing the Prime Minister’s name, the contribution of the State government was exceeded far more than that of the Centre’s share.

The Chief Minister, who had mentioned the same thing in a jocular manner while speaking at the government event in Salem by referring to a dialogue from a comic scene in the Tamil film ‘Padayappa,’ starring Rajinikanth, in which a character would say that though the other person was indeed the bridegroom, the shirt worn by the groom was his.

In his message in social media channel X on Saturday, Stalin said that he was forced to speak in that fashion because of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks at Madurai accusing the State government of not implementing the schemes brought in by the Union Government without any basis.

The Chief Minister specifically referred to schemes like PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) for housing, PMMSY (Pradhan Mantri Matsaya Sampada Yojana) for fisheries welfare and Jal Jeevan for water supply to prove that the State government was spending more on the implementation than the Union Government.