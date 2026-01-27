Stalin’s Assurance To Tamil Women

Chennai: Assuring the women of Tamil Nadu that his DMK government would build the infrastructure to provide education to all of them, to enable them lead their lives independently, to earn decent incomes, to become entrepreneurs and to live without fear, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that State would achieve its avowed goal of becoming a ‘US $ One Trillion Economy’ by 2030 only with women playing a key role.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Global Women’s Summit at the Chennai Trade Centre on Tuesday, Stalin said his government had implemented a plethora of schemes to enhance the social participation of women in all aspects of live and in continuation of that the TN-WE-SAFE scheme was launched by him not to just to offer employment opportunities in the growing sectors but also a support system for women to take up the jobs.

The scheme aimed at making available facilities for taking care of children and the elderly to free the women of such domestic responsibilities and also safe accommodation to enable them take up the jobs without hassles, he said.

The scheme would also provide technological support and skill development training to the women and also create a climate of fearlessness for women in society since women could work only in a safe environment, he said.

In the State that had the most number of women working in factories in the country, the State government already taken measures to provide safety and security for women like an emergency number ‘181’ and a App – Kavalan SOS – to improve women’s participation in industry, he said

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had insisted on narrowing down the gender gap in industry for the economy to grow faster, he pointed out and said that it had become a routine for him to pop the standard question, ‘how many women would get jobs,’ to all companies seeking to start ventures in the State.

Though private companies had started reserving certain percentage of jobs for women now, Stalin said he was not satisfied with that since his aspiration to see women raise in the industry on par with men in all aspects, including income, and it was to give shape to that wish the TN-WE-SAFE scheme had been launched with a financial support of Rs 1,185 crore from the World Bank.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who spoke at the event, said Chennai had been identified as the safest city for women in the country by various studies. Also, it was the first time that the World Bank was supporting a State by providing financial assistance for development of women of all age groups, he said.