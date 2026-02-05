Stalin Wants Suspension Of MPs To Be Revoked

Chennai: Demanding the revocation of the suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha for alleged ‘unruly behaviour’ on Wednesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin wondered as to why the Union BJP government was fearing the questions raised by the Leader of the opposition and his ‘brother’ Rahul Gandhi.

In a message on X, Stalin sought the revocation of the suspension immediately to restore the democratic right of the MPs to speak on issues of national importance and strongly condemned the suspension.

‘The Government must be prepared to answer the members of the House and provide clarity on matters of national security and economic interests,’ he said.