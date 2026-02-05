 Top
Stalin Wants Suspension Of MPs To Be Revoked

Tamil Nadu
5 Feb 2026 1:05 AM IST

In a message on X, Stalin sought the revocation of the suspension immediately to restore the democratic right of the MPs to speak on issues of national importance and strongly condemned the suspension.

Chief Minister M K Stalin — DC Image

Chennai: Demanding the revocation of the suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha for alleged ‘unruly behaviour’ on Wednesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin wondered as to why the Union BJP government was fearing the questions raised by the Leader of the opposition and his ‘brother’ Rahul Gandhi.

‘The Government must be prepared to answer the members of the House and provide clarity on matters of national security and economic interests,’ he said.

Source : Deccan Chronicle
Chief Minister M K Stalin suspension bjp government 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu Chennai (Madras) 
DC Correspondent
DC Correspondent

