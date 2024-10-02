Stalin, TN Leaders Pay Homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Kamaraj

Chennai: Political leaders of all hues and members of the public, led by Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, remembered Mahatma Gandhi and ‘Perunthalivar’ K Kamaraj and paid tributes to them on Wednesday as they celebrated Gandhi Jayanthi and observed Kamaraj’s anniversary.

The Governor, along with Union Minister of State L Murugan, paid floral tributes to the Mahatma at the Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai and also took part in events commemorating the day. Ravi also stressed on the need to follow the timeless principles of Gandhi and voiced concern over the alarming surge in crimes against Dalits.

Stalin, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other Cabinet colleagues, garlanded a portrait of Gandhi placed below his statue and said that he was needed more in the present times than in his lifetime as there was a need to defeat divisive forces that were creating a rift between the people of the country.

Many other political leaders also remembered Gandhi by garlanding his statue and paying floral tributes at his portraits, besides undertaking social service activities in his memory.

Remembering Kamaraj, who was the Chief Minister of the State and the all India president of the Congress party, Stalin put out a message on X saying that he laid the strong foundation for industrial development and school education in the State.

Several members of the State cabinet garlanded the statue of Kamaraj and at his memorial, which saw many other political leaders lining up to pay homage.