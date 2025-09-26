Stalin Thanks Revanth Reddy

CHENNAI: The grandiose ‘Tamil Nadu excels in education’ event on Thursday not only brought to light hitherto untold stories of triumph and realization of simple dreams by youth through the welfare scheme of the State government but also strengthened the bonds between the States of Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Thanking his Telangana counterpart, Revanth Reddy, for joining the celebrations, Chief Minister M K Stalin said ‘your announcement to take the free breakfast for primary school students’ scheme to Telangana from the next academic year made this occasion truly spectacular.’

One of the beneficiaries, Prema, who spoke on the stage, said that while staying at the hostel during her college days she always had the fear of her house getting flooded during the rains, which prompted the Chief Minister to immediately sanction a free house to the family under the ‘Kalaignar Dream House’ scheme.

In a message on X, Stalin said that he was happy to issue the order for a new house for Prema’s father, who educated her despite opposition from many people around him and to whom she handed over her first salary with delight.

He told Revanth Reddy ‘By applauding our flagship schemes like Pudhumai Pen, Naan Mudhalvan and Tamil Pudhalvan you reaffirmed that Tamil Nadu’s pioneering path in education is lighting the way for the entire India.’

Apart from beneficiaries, several celebrities, including film personalities, attended the event at Nehru Indoor Stadium and spoke highly of the welfare schemes of the government that was helping several families and children overcome obstacles and make it in life.

Among the testimonials heard at the event were one by Subbalakshmi of Ranipet, whose father was into goat rearing and mother a daily wage earner, that she stopped asking for money from relatives after she got he Rs 1,000 monthly scholarship under the Pudhumai Penn’ scheme and successfully completed her engineering course, specializing in electronics.

Another girl, Subbalakshmi, whose aspiration was to become a maths teacher, thanked the Chief Minister for the initiative that had helped her remain in college, and received a personal gift from Stalin who handed over his pen to the future teacher. The emotional student sought the blessings of all on stage, including Revanth Reddy, by falling at their feet.

A 34-year-old Sathya said that was able to pursue her dream and join a polytechnic along with her son. Both the mother and son are now in the third year of their studies.

Sportspersons honoured at the event thanked Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for the various initiatives that are helping poor students to continue the sports and games in which they had excelled in.