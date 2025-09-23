Stalin Thanks Cadre For Massive Turnout At DMK Programmes

Chennai: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin thanked his party workers and supporters who had participated in the events to take a pledge ‘We will not let Tamil Nadu hang its head in shame’ at all the 75 party districts across the State in large numbers.

Putting out the message on X, Stalin also uploaded photographs of the gatherings in various places in the last two days.

Having popularized the slogan, ‘we will not let Tamil Nadu hang its head in shame,’ the DMK organized the meetings as a show of strength across the State after conducting its marquee event, the ‘Muperum Vizha’ (Three Great Festivals), at Karur on September 22.

Through the meeting in all its party districts, the DMK is also sending across the message that there was nothing to be overwhelmed by the crowds that have been gathering for the campaign meetings of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam president Vijay for the past two Saturdays.

Vijay’s proclamation at the campaign meetings that his party was the alternative to the DMK and his attacks, aimed only against the DMK and Chief Minister M K Stalin, had seemingly put the pressure on the DMK to counter him appropriately, not just verbally but also dispelling the myth that the actor turned politician was drawing unprecedented crowds.

Also the DMK has been impelled to intensify its campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections now itself to keep pace with the other parties like the TVK and the AIADMK that had started the exercise quite early and with the only avowed aim of defeating the DMK.

Stalin had already explained his new slogan, ‘we will not let Tamil Nadu hang its head in shame,’ by stressing on the compulsion for the DMK to win the 2026 elections as it was imperative to keep at bay the BJP that was trying to enter Tamil Nadu through the backdoor as it would not be able to win the elections in the State on its own.

He listed a series of what he described as ‘anti-Tamil Nadu’ measures of the BJP and said that only the DMK had the dedication and efficacy to stop the BJP from capturing power in the State. Only if the DMK won the next election would Tamil Nadu be able to walk with its head held high, Stalin claimed in an interview.

The DMK has also ramped up its campaign through the ‘Oraniyal Tamil Nadu’ initiative to mobilise more people and bring them under its umbrella as part of the intensified measures for the elections.