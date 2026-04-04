Stalin Slams EPS Over Remarks On Karunanidhi

TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday mounted a sharp attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for alleging that he had confined his father, former chief minister M. Karunanidhi, at home.

Addressing an election rally here, Stalin said while Palaniswami was free to criticise him on political and administrative grounds, he had neither the right nor was it decent to comment on his personal relationship with his father. He described the allegation as baseless and offensive, and said the AIADMK leader lacked the moral authority to speak about Karunanidhi.

Stepping up his attack, Stalin said Palaniswami, who rose to the chief minister’s post with the backing of V.K. Sasikala, had subsequently turned against her, questioning his credibility to pass remarks on others.

Dismissing the confinement charge as defamatory, Stalin recalled that the DMK had extended support to a special Assembly resolution permitting former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa to stay away from proceedings on health grounds, highlighting his party’s approach of respecting leaders across political divides.