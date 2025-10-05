Stalin Sees Conspiracy to Undo Periyar’s Reforms

Chennai: Alleging that there was a conspiracy to undo all the social reforms ushered in by the Self-Respect movement, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin said electing the DMK again in the 2026 Assembly election would alone prevent the attempt being made to take the State, nay the entire nation, back by a century.

Speaking at the function marking the valedictory of the centenary of the Self-Respect Movement organized by the Dravidar Kazhagam at Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu district on Saturday, Stalin said the coming Assembly polls were not about politics but about protecting Tamil society.

The DMK would name its next government as ‘Dravidian Model 2.0’ rule, he said, pointing to the alleged irritation that the mention of the term was causing to many people.

While the DMK salvaged the State from the ruination caused by the 10 year misrule of the AIADMK and put it on the road of prosperity, the BJP, which was opposed to Dravidian ideology, along with the AIADMK that did not know what Dravidian Ideology was, wanted to push the State back to the old state of ruin, he said.

Uprooting the forces that were out to destroy Tamil Nadu and defeating them was a task that only the secular progressive alliance, led by the DMK, could achieve as clarity of principles, a fighting spirit, a feeling of unity and an action plan were essential for it, he said.

He said that the conspiracy that was being hatched against the DMK targeted the rights won through struggles launched by the Self-Respect movement with a view to repealing them, to relegate scientific temper to the back and to bring in regressive superstitious practices.