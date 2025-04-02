Stalin seeks appointment with PM

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the appointment that he had sought with him, along with MPs from various parties to present a memorandum on the concerns surrounding the proposal delimitation, and urgently sought his time ‘to convey our united stance on the critical issue for our people.’

In a message on X, Stalin said the meeting was being sought to brief the Prime Minister on the resolutions passed at the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting for Fair Delimitation held in Chennai. The meeting on March 22 was attended by four Chief Ministers, two Deputy Chief Ministers and other leaders representing 14 parties from seven States.

Following the meeting, Stalin wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on March 27 saying that the voices that emerged from the deliberations at the JAC transcended political boundaries, embodying the concerns of citizens from diverse regions who seek fair representation in Parliamentary democracy.

Since there had been no response from the Prime Minister’s office for the request from the Chief Minister for a meeting, Stalin had put out the latest message to remind the Prime Minister of his request to meet him along with select MPs from various political parties.

Leaders who attended the JAC were vocal in expressing their views on the delimitation exercise that is feared to give a short shrift to the States that did well in controlling population as demanded by a national programme launched to stop the population explosion that the nation was facing in the 1950s and '60s.

The States like Tamil Nadu that implemented the family planning programme effectively might lose seats in Parliament if the delimitation was carried out on the basis of the present population, the parties that attended the JAC meeting feared.