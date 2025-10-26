Stalin Says BJP-AIADMK’s Plan for Electoral Win Via SIR Won’t Succeed

Chennai: With the EC announcing to implement the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Tamil Nadu from next week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday charged the opposition BJP-AIADMK combine with trying to win election through SIR by "snatching away the voting rights" of people.

In a letter to party workers, the ruling DMK president pointed out to the Election Commission announcing that SIR will be implemented in Tamil Nadu from next month and the controversy surrounding the EC's exercise in Bihar, where "65 lakh people lost their voting rights."

The opposition INDIA bloc and its key constituent DMK have been warning that SIR will be used in Tamil Nadu also for electoral gains, he said.

"The BJP and its ally AIADMK are estimating that they can win (the 2026 Assembly polls) by removing the names of working class people, SCs, minorities and women through SIR."

"Those who don't have the strength to face people in the electoral field and thinking that they can win by snatching away people's voting rights--it will only end up as a miscalculation as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned," he said.

DMK has been opposed to SIR and backing other democractic measures vis-a-vis the electoral rolls, and that too by providing adequate time, he said.

"The DMK is capable of legally facing any other undemocractic measures and will also face them along with the people," Stalin added.

Taking a swipe at AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin accused the former of trying to "derive" political mileage even in the ongoing north east monsoon.

The former CM was not keen to help people or do anything constructive. His allegations against the government over paddy procurement have proved to be "bags of lies," Stalin said.

"We shall keep working for people ignoring the lies and slander," the DMK chief asserted.