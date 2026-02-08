Stalin Praises Udhayanidhi for Grooming DMK Youth Wing Cadre

Virudhunagar:DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday lauded DMK youth wing secretary and youth welfare and sports development minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for systematically grooming party cadre as new-age Dravidian stock.

Addressing the DMK’s south zone youth wing conference, Stalin said the event was the first of five such conferences planned by the party ahead of the Assembly elections.



Recalling his own tenure as the first secretary of the DMK youth wing, he said he was thrice as happy to see the organisation evolve into a disciplined and vibrant unit under Udhayanidhi Stalin’s leadership.



Stalin said the youth wing cadre were being carefully selected and trained to carry forward the ideals of the Dravidian movement.



Referring to them as new-age Dravidian stock, he said they were the torchbearers of the ideologies of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and C.N. Annadurai.



Earlier, addressing the conference, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the DMK youth wing had been strengthened into a disciplined and dependable organisation, capable of effectively executing any responsibility entrusted by the party leadership.

