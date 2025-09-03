Stalin Meets NRW President

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin met the Minister-President of North Rhine-Westpalia (NRW) State Hendrik Wust at Dusseldorf in Germany on Tuesday and shared his wish for the great companies of NRW to explore opportunities in Tamil Nadu by explaining his State’s remarkable growth.

Stalin said, in his X page, ‘two powerhouses, one vision for the future,’ referring to the German state of NRW and Tamil Nadu. India’s industrial powerhouse and Germany’s economic powerhouse came together with the spirit of trust and optimism, he said.

Wust said in his X page that collaboration with India was an investment in their future. It created opportunities for prosperity, growth and innovation, he said.

‘Through economic and scientific exchange with regions like Tamil Nadu, we continue to expand the great potential of our partnership,’ said the head of the German State, NRW, who was hailed as a leader who had assumed high office at such a young age.