Stalin Lists Plan for Next Term in Pongal Greetings

Chennai:Conveying his Pongal greetings to all, Chief Minister M K Stalin said his party has geared up to rule the State for another five years by taking into account the wishes of the people expressed through his governments’ latest initiative, ‘Tell us Your Dreams,’ and implementing suitable schemes till 2030.

The implementation of the wide range of welfare schemes and the distribution of Rs 3000 as Pongal gift, along with the gift hamper of raw rice, sugar and sugarcane had enabled the people of the State to celebrate the festival of Tamils with gaiety, he said in his message.



Apart from launching ‘Chennai Sangamam – Nammooru Thiruvizha’, the Tamil cultural extravaganza, at the Rajarathinam Stadium, the Chief Minister said that will also attend the Jallikattu event at Alanganallur in Madurai to be held on January 17.



The Chennai Sangamam cultural events will be held at 20 venues in the capital from January 15 to 18. Stalin said that more than 1500 artistes would give folk and traditional art performances during the festival and stalls have been put up to serve conventional culinary delights for the people to relish the taste of the State.



This year cultural events would be organized all over the State for Pongal when 7500 folk and traditional artistes would get opportunities to showcase their artistic skills, thus taking the total number of performers at the Pongal celebrations to 10,000, he said.



Speaking at the ‘Samathuva Pongal’ (Equality Pongal) celebrations at the Secretariat on Wednesday, he said he was happy to celebrate the festival to the government employees who toil to fulfil the needs of the people without mind their time and wished them all happiness.



He said that along with the government that works for the welfare of the people, the Secretariat staff too had dedicated themselves to bring happiness to the people.

