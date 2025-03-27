Stalin lauds Revanth for resolution on delimitation

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lauded his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy for his decisive stance on the issue of delimitation of constituencies. Revanth Reddy earned praise for backing words with action by tabling and passing a landmark resolution in the Telangana Assembly on Thursday, opposing delimitation based solely on population figures.

Responding to the development on social media platform X, Stalin hailed the resolution as a significant move that echoed the principles of justice, equity and federalism. He stated that the resolution, passed under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, gave shape to the ideas first articulated during the recent anti-delimitation meeting convened by him in Chennai.

"As resolved in Chennai, fulfilled in Hyderabad! Hon'ble Telangana CM Thiru. @revanth_anumula garu has walked the talk by tabling and passing a landmark resolution in the #Telangana State Assembly demanding #FairDelimitation that upholds justice, equity and the federal spirit," Stalin posted.

The Tamil Nadu CM said that Telangana's alignment with Tamil Nadu on this issue strengthens the broader effort to safeguard India's democratic structure from imbalance. He reiterated that no region should be disproportionately affected by any future delimitation process.

"This is just the beginning," Stalin averred. "With the second #JointActionCommittee meeting set to take place in Hyderabad, more states will follow. We will not let anyone redraw India’s future unfairly."

He expressed optimism that other states would join the movement, especially as the second meeting of the JAC is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad soon. Stalin stated that the collective resolve of states would be crucial in resisting any delimitation that tilts the balance of power unfairly.