Stalin Is Candidate in All 234 Seats

Chennai:Sending across the message to DMK cadre that all the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu were equally important, party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin urged them consider him as the candidate in every seat and work tirelessly for the next four weeks to ensure the victory of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the April 23 elections to the Assembly.

Having completed the seat sharing process and the interviews with aspiring candidates, Stalin, who sat down to pen his epistle to cadre, said on Wednesday that holding the interviews itself was a Herculean task as he had to meet 16,500 aspirants in the marathon process that went on for even 10 hours a day.



Acknowledging the strong support of the allies that supported the DMK government that stood up against the Union BJP Government for continuously cheating Tamil Nadu with animosity, he said that friendly parties’ support was based on the common principles of secularism, state’s rights, social justice and equality.



Urging the cadre to work united with the workers of the alliance parties at the grassroots level to ensure the victory of the SPA, Stalin said that the enemies had conspired to break the alliance and the unity among those parties through several means, including the spreading or rumours. Their bid to at least create a crack in the coalition did not succeed because the alliance was based on principles, he said.



Enthused by the assurance given by the party cadre that their priority was to strive for the party’s victory and not for any other goal, Stalin said the scope of the DMK alliance winning election was overwhelming and hence the cadre should treat the alliance partners with due consideration.



He also called upon the cadre to stand unitedly against the hostile BJP government and its communal politics to ensure the continuation of the DMK-led SPA in power with a view to protecting democracy in the country.



It was the DMK that pulled the State out of the abysmal pit into which the 10-year AIADMK rule had pushed Tamil Nadu into and raised it to be a successful State, he said, adding that since the alliance partners had stood by the government, the seat-sharing talks were conducted in a democratic manner.



Even long-time allies like the VCK, CPM, CPI, MDMK and Muslim League were consulted in the seat sharing process as more parties joining the alliance had caused certain constraints in seat allocation, he said.