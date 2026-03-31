Stalin Hosts Dinner For SPA Allies

Chennai: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin hosted a dinner for the leaders of the 26 parties that formed the Secular Progressive Alliance at the Anna Arivalayam on Monday when they reportedly discussed the strategy for contesting the April 23 Assembly elections.

Leaders like K Veermani, president of the Dravidar Kazhagam, and Kamal Haasan, founder of the Makkal Neethi Maiyam, who are not fielding any candidate but would campaign for the coalition nominees, also attended the meeting that discussed a wide range of issues.

"We are not an alliance that came together for the numbers but were united by secularism and the shared ideology for the protection of State rights,’ Stalin said on his X page, in which he added photographs from the meeting of all the leaders.

He said together the leaders of the alliance would pull off an unprecedented victory in the Assembly elections.