Stalin Hopeful Of Returning To power

Chennai: Exuding confidence in the DMK forming the government again in two months' time, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the last five years of rule had given him the experience and strength to develop the State further and that the Dravidian Model 2.0 government would surpass the achievements of the present regime.

Addressing the State’s 16th Assembly on its last day of the concluding session on Friday, Stalin said that like the people of Tamil Nadu he was hopeful of returning to power after the elections and initiating more development schemes with renewed vim and vigour.

Thanking the Tamil Nadu people for giving him the great opportunity to serve the State, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over his ability in running the Dravidian Model government on the path of Periyar E V Ramasamy, C N Annadurai) and M Karunanidhi despite the constraints caused by the Union Government’s partisan attitude in allocation of funds and the earlier rulers’ inefficiency..

However, he said, he was happy that he did keep idle by complaining about the financial problems but ensured that all departments in the State progressed leading to the overall development.

Listing out the plethora of welfare schemes launched by his government in the last 5 years of rule, he said that the people of the entire state stood by him enabling the implementation of the schemes.

Though he had doubts about providing an efficient government when the DMK won the elections in 2021, he now felt that he had handled the responsibility handed over to him well and was now confident of making Tamil Nadu a more prosperous State in future.

He remembered all the members of the Assembly who had passed away in the last five years and thanked all sections of people, including the media, who stood by the government. Leaders of the friendly parties and also the opposition had been cordial to him, he said

Making it clear that he had no personal differences with Governor R N Ravi, he thanked him, too, keeping with the Tamil culture and tradition but added that he would be the first person to raise his voice if there was a threat to self-respect.

While members of the opposition AIADMK and BJP boycotted the last day’s session, the PMK group led by Anbumani Ramadoss walked out of the House. Former chief minister O Panneerselvam, however, sat through the entire proceedings and even called on the Chief Minister at his room in the Assembly premises and congratulated him for the successful tenure, triggering speculations on his joining hands with the DMK-led alliance,

The session was adjourned after Minister for Local Administration K N Nehru moved a resolution to that effect.