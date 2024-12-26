Stalin Declares DMK Coalition a Permanent Alliance for 2026 Polls

Chennai:Sending across a political message to the various parties that are hoping to tie-up with parties that are now with the DMK for the 2026 Assembly elections, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the present DMK-led coalition was a permanent alliance and not just a principled grouping.

Speaking at an event held in Balan Illam, the State headquarters of the CPI, to mark Communist veteran R Nallakannu turning 100 on Thursday, Stalin said that protests, service and public life were the only things that made the leader’s life.

More than his simplicity, one should remember that Nallakannu endured hardships in life to uphold the ideals of Communism and dedicated himself for the party, the Chief Minister said, acknowledging the Communist leaders unwavering support to his government and its welfare schemes.

Nallakannu had requested Stalin in 2022, when the prestigious ‘Thagasal Tamilar’ (Outstanding Tamilian) award was bestowed on him, to upgrade the Government Hospital in Srivaikuntam, his birth place. That hospital itself was rechristened after him in celebration of his turning 100 and in acknowledgment of his 85 years of public life.

The new building that the Srivaikuntam hospital would soon have would be called ‘Comrade Nallakannu Centenary Building,’ an official press release said.

Stalin said the birthday celebrations would go on through the entire year and on January 29 a day-long event attended by representatives of all political parties would be organized at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.

Political leaders cutting across party and ideological divide greeted Nallakannu on his 100th birthday. BJP State President called him a reformist, while Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam president Vijay credited him with fighting caste discrimination.

Several politicians, including PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and many popular personalities greeted the Communist leader by personally calling on him and also through social media messages.

The CPI said that Nallakannu was born on the same day the CPI was founded in Kanpur and that he symbolized Communist simplicity with an uncompromising pro-people stance.