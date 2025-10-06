Stalin Condemns Shoe Hurling At CJI

CHENNAI: Describing the shoe hurling on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as a shameful act, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the incident that took place inside the Supreme Court was an attack on the highest judicial office of our democracy and deserved the strongest condemnation.

In a message on X on Monday, Stalin said the manner in which the Chief Justice responded with grace, calm and magnanimity showed the strength of the institution, but that could not ‘make us take the incident lightly.'

The reason revealed by the attacker for throwing the shoe showed how deeply the oppressive and hierarchical mindset still lingered in our society, he said referring to the reported remarks of the 71-year-old advocate, while being led out of the court, that he would not tolerate any insult of Sanatana Dharma.

Stalin stressed on the need to nurture a culture that respected and protected our institutions and demonstrated maturity in conduct.

The advocate, identified as Rakesh Kishore, flung his sports shoe at the Chief Justice of India even as proceedings were on at Court No 1 on Monday because he was miffed by the remarks of Gavi on September 16 while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of Lord Vishnu idol in the Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.