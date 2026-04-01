Stalin Calls For Rejecting NDA To Save Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Urging the people to totally reject the NDA to save Tamil Nadu and protect its future, DMK president M K Stalin said that the BJP that did not have the ability to take on the DMK had bought over the opposition AIADMK with the view to destroying the development achieved by the State.

Launching his campaign for the Assembly elections from Tiruvarur, the birthplace of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Tuesday, Stalin said the BJP, after coming to power at the Centre, had done nothing for Tamil Nadu, not even announcing a few projects in the Budgets as it was done by parties on a customary basis.

He listed out the projects for the State that the BJP government rejected and said the electoral war was between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Tamil Nadu had to win to prevent the State from turning into a land of riots and also to continue in its developmental march, he said.

So raising beyond political likes and dislike, the people should vote for the candidates of the Secular Progressive Alliance, Stalin said and canvassed support for Poondi Kalaivanan in Tiruvarur, T R B Rajaa in Mannargudi, Marimuthu of the CPI in Thiruthuraipoondi and Mohammed Mubarak of the SDPI in Nannilam.

Reminding the people of Karunanidhi being instrumental in the development of Tiruvarur district itself, he listed the achievements of his government in not only bringing schemes to the district but also the entire State with focus on women’s progress.