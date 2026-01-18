Stalin Announces Literature Award for Non-Hindi Languages

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced an annual Literature Award for best works in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi. The award, under the auspices of the state government, will carry Rs 5 lakh cash prize, he said, adding it is named as "Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu (Classical Language Literature Award)."

In the first phase, awards will be for the best works in the languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odiya, Bengali and Marathi.