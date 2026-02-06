Sri Lanka’s 78th I-Day Celebrated in Chennai

Chennai: The Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka in Chennai marked the 78th Independence Day of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka at the Chancery premises on Thursday.

The event was attended by over 150 participants, including members of the Sri Lankan expatriate and business community, Indian well-wishers, officials of the Mission and their family members. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the Sri Lankan National Flag by Dr. Ganesanathan Geathiswaran, Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka for South India, followed by the rendition of the National Anthem.

Multi-faith religious observances formed a key part of the programme, reflecting Sri Lanka’s pluralistic traditions. Blessings were offered by Ven. Nugagolle Chandraratne Thera, Nayaka Thero of the Maha Bodhi Society; Swami S. Sambasivam of Sri Kaligambal Kamateswarar Devasthanam; Rev. Don Bosco, vicar of St. Theresa’s Church; and Imam Mohammed Akbar Ali Shah Aamiri, deputy chief quazi of Royapettah mosque.

National Day messages from the President, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka were read out by officers of the Mission. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Geathiswaran outlined the Lankan government’s priorities, including national rebuilding, economic recovery, strengthening the rule of law and advancing reconciliation. He also highlighted the government’s commitment to relief, rehabilitation and climate-resilient development in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

The Deputy High Commissioner expressed gratitude to the government and people of India for their continued support and acknowledged the contributions of the Sri Lankan community and well-wishers in Tamil Nadu towards relief efforts.