SR Strengthens Freight Network Through Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has registered strong freight performance through the operationalisation of multiple Gati Shakti cargo terminals (GCTs), significantly enhancing cargo movement, revenue generation and logistics infrastructure across its divisions.

The zonal railway has developed GCTs at key industrial locations, resulting in notable freight loading growth. The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd GCT at Manali, in Chennai division, operational since July 2023, has handled 138 outward rakes, amounting to 0.559 million tonnes, and generated revenue of Rs. 54.70 crore.

In Salem division, the UltraTech Cement Ltd GCT, near Karur, notified in May 2024, has recorded 442 inward rakes, carrying 1.679 million tonnes of cement, reflecting strong industrial demand.

Tiruchchirappalli division has also witnessed robust cargo activity. The Ramco Cements Ltd GCT at Ariyalur handled 277 outward rakes (0.797 million tonnes), earning Rs. 52.95 crore, along with 328 inward rakes (1.251 million tonnes).

Similarly, the Ichchangadu terminal managed 149 outward rakes (0.288 million tonnes), earning Rs. 29.58 crore, besides 252 inward rakes (0.965 million tonnes).

In Madurai division, the Tulukkappatti GCT has facilitated steady inward cement movement with 247 rakes, transporting 0.508 million tonnes.

Adding to the freight infrastructure, the Sical multimodal Gati Shakti cargo terminal at Ponneri, operational since November 2025, has commenced cargo handling operations and is expected to boost multimodal logistics and rail-based freight movement in the region.

The Gati Shakti cargo terminal policy of Indian Railways aims to create modern, efficient and customer-friendly freight infrastructure on railway and non-railway land. The initiative seeks to enhance cargo aggregation, improve storage and distribution capabilities, promote seamless rail connectivity for industries and encourage a shift from road to rail transport.

Cargo related facilities (CRFs), developed on railway land through a competitive bidding process, further complement GCTs. These facilities include warehouses, concrete storage platforms, vertical silos, cold chain infrastructure, micro-warehouses for e-commerce and integrated cargo complexes.

Officials stated that the introduction of GCTs and CRFs is expected to significantly strengthen the railways’ logistics chain, improve operational efficiency and enhance competitiveness in freight transportation.