SPG Reviews Security Arrangements for PM Visit to Chennai

Chennai:Special Protection Group (SPG) officials, who arrived here on Wednesday, discussed security arrangements for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28. The Greater Chennai Police also declared the Meenambakkam and Guindy areas as red zones and banned the flying of unmanned aerial objects, including drone cameras, in the red zone.

The Prime Minister will arrive at the Chennai airport at 8.45 pm on Saturday and accept the reception of the AIADMK and BJP functionaries. He goes to the Lok Bhavan to stay the night. He takes a flight at 10.40 am on Sunday to Madurai where he will address a public meeting.



SPG officials in charge of the Prime Minister’s security, came to the Chennai airport to discuss the security arrangements there. They inspected the place where Narendra Modi will be received and the road from the airport to Lok Bhavan.



Tamil Nadu police officials, CISF and airport officials took part in the meeting. The entire airport will come under a security cordon before Modi’s visit and the road to Lok Bhavan will be guarded by the police, and those who stay in lodges and hotels near the airport will be closely watched.



The Greater Chennai Police declared the road from Meenambakkam to Lok Bhavan on February 28 and March 1. All unmanned aerial objects, including drones, microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons are banned.

