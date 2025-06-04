Special Show For ‘Thug Life’ Allowed In Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for Raj Kamal International, the producers of the Tamil film, ‘Thug Life’ to have a special screening of the new movie on the day of its release on Thursday, June 5.

An official communique said on Wednesday that based on the request of the CEO of Raj Kamal International, V Narayanan, on May 2, the government had allowed for five shows between 9 am and 2 am on the opening day of the film.

Due to a controversy that erupted over a speech of the film’s protagonist, Kamal Haasan, the release of the film in Karnataka has been postponed.