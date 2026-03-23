Special Decoration With Silver Betel Leaf Garland For Namakkal Anjaneyar

Namakkal: A special decoration was performed today for Namakkal Anjaneyar (18-foot-statue) by adorning the deity with a silver betel leaf garland weighing 300 grams. A large number of devotees participated and had darshan of the deity. On Monday, a devotee offered a silver betel leaf garland, weighing around 300 grams and designed in the shape of 27 betel leaves. Temple trustee board chairman Thenpandiyan Nallusamy, HR & CE department assistant commissioner Ilaiyaraja, and officials made arrangements for the event.