Sonic Boom Makes Kumbakonam People Panic

THANJAVUR: People in the Kumbakonam area panicked on hearing a loud sound on Tuesday morning. People said the sound was heard twice.

However, Kumbakonam tahsildar Poongodi said it was the sonic boom of a training jet plane from the Air Force Station at Thanjavur. She appealed to the people not to panic.

Air Force officials said the sonic boom is a noise similar to thunder. It is caused by an object moving faster than sound, they explained.