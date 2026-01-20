 Top
Sonic Boom Makes Kumbakonam People Panic

Tamil Nadu
20 Jan 2026 10:20 PM IST

The sonic boom is a noise similar to thunder. It is caused by an object moving faster than sound: Air Force officials

The IAFs Sukhoi 30MKI fighter jets will also land on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the special exercise. (Photo: Indian Airforce)
Representational Image - Air force Jet — DC File

THANJAVUR: People in the Kumbakonam area panicked on hearing a loud sound on Tuesday morning. People said the sound was heard twice.

However, Kumbakonam tahsildar Poongodi said it was the sonic boom of a training jet plane from the Air Force Station at Thanjavur. She appealed to the people not to panic.

Air Force officials said the sonic boom is a noise similar to thunder. It is caused by an object moving faster than sound, they explained.


