Six Killed, 56 Injured in Tenkasi Bus Collision

Tenkasi: Six people died in a collision involving two private buses near Idaikal in Tenkasi district on Monday, police said. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to those who are seriously injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital and Rs 50,000 each to those who are slightly injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund.

He said, "Six persons, including five women and one man, died on the spot and 56 were injured". The accident occurred when two private buses coming in opposite directions collided head-on. One bus was travelling from Madurai towards Senkottai, while the other was coming from the Tenkasi side towards Kovilpatti/Sankarankovil, said police sources.

Police, fire and rescue personnel, and local residents conducted a rescue operation, using multiple ambulances to move the injured to the hospital. Preliminary inquiry suggested that the accident was caused by overspeeding and negligent driving by one of the bus drivers. It is suspected that one of the buses may have moved to the wrong side while overtaking.

Investigation is underway, including review of CCTV footage and eyewitness statements. Details on the exact cause may be updated on completion of the inquiry, they said. Taking to X, CM Stalin wrote that he immediately contacted the Minister in Charge of the District, K K S S R Ramachandran and instructed him to rush to the scene.

"I have ordered the District Collector to go to the government hospital and ensure proper high-quality treatment for the injured," wrote the CM. AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami also offered his condolences through his social media handles.

"I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news that 6 people, including 5 women, died and about 45 others were injured and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in a head-on collision between two private buses in the Eidakal Duraishamiyapuram Kamarajapuram area near Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district this morning," he wrote.

He also wished those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital a full recovery. "(I) request the DMK government to ensure that they are provided with appropriate medical treatment," said Palaniswami.