SIR: Those Who Don’t Fill Forms will be Dropped from List

Chennai: Names of voters who failed to submit the filled up enumeration forms distributed to them by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State, would be dropped from the Electors’ list, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Archana Patnaik, said on Friday.

In an official press release, Patnaik said electors who had received the enumeration forms should fill up the details sought and submit them back to the Booth Level Officer or at the helpdesks set up in the booths immediately without waiting for December 4, the closing date, to avoid last minute rush.

The names of all the electors who had filled and returned the Enumeration Form would be included in the draft Electoral Roll which would be published on December 9, she said, adding that 38 DEOs, 234 EROs, 713 AEROs, 68467 BLOs and 7234 BLO Supervisors were in the field to ensure successful completion of the exercise.

Those electors, to whom Enumeration Forms could not be distributed despite three house visits by BLOs, would not feature in the Draft Electoral Roll but they could make use of the claims and objections period to add their name afresh by submitting Form 6 along with a Declaration Form.

Forms had been distributed to 6.23 crore of the 6.41 crore electors in the State and a large number of volunteers had been deployed by the District Election Officers.

More over 2,44,685 BLAs (Booth Level Agents) from all the recognised political parties were involved in the exercise and each BLA of the 12 recognised political parties should not submit more than 50 forms per day

If electors were not able to find their name or their relative’s name in the 2002/2005 roll, they need not worry about it. As long as the signed Enumeration Form was submitted to the BLO by the elector before December 4, their name would feature in the Draft electoral roll, the release said.

The claims and objection period is from December 9 to January 8, 2026, when electors could apply for inclusion or deletion or raise an objection to an existing entry by a person whose name was already included in the electoral roll of the constituency.

The notice phase (hearing and verification) would be from December 9 to January 31 when notices would be issued and hearing scheduled by the EROs, wherever required after scrutinizing the eligibility of the proposed elector. After processing all the claims and objections, the Final Electoral Roll would be published on February 7, the release said.