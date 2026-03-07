Siddaramaiah Attributes His Feat For Being The Longest Serving CM To Blessings Of People

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday took pride for being the longest serving Chief Minister besides taking credit for presenting the most number of budgets, however, he attributed his success to blessings of people of the State.

As soon as he said, “I’m the longest serving Chief Minister of the State and highest number of budget presentations,” it was welcomed by the gathering with huge cheers.

In January this year, he went past late Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs to become the longest serving Chief Minister and on Thursday, he being the Finance ministry, presented his 17th budget which has come in various tenures.

“With all your blessings, I’m the longest serving Chief Minister and also take credit for the highest budget presentations made. It is possible owing to blessings of people of Karnataka,” said the Chief Minister at a function held at Siramahalli in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district where he inaugurated a newly constructed Goddess Lakshmi Devi Temple.

He said “It is not an achievement of Siddaramaiah but your blessings. You are all responsible for it.”

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister wanted people to be cautious over many vested interests in the society that ought to divide people and create hate among them.

“Let you being a Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist no religion teaches to hate but tells love one another,” said and warned people “Some in the society strive to create rift and divide unity among the people in the name of religion. But, you should be aware of these vested interests.”

Siddaramaiah asked the people to love one another in the society and stated “It is very much needed.”