CHENNAI: In what could prove a shot in the arm for Indian tennis, the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (RBTA) has launched a new programme aimed at supporting the country’s next wave of elite players.

Under its Advantage Programme, launched in collaboration with the Motilal Oswal Foundation, RBTA has signed up India’s new Davis Cup hero Dhakshineswar Suresh, India No. 2 Vaishnavi Adkar and Asian Games bronze medallist Prarthana Thombare. The initiative is designed as a three-year development pathway to nurture and accelerate emerging Indian talent, providing structured support, world-class coaching and sports science expertise to help players compete on the global stage.

Balachandran Manikkath, a former national champion with more than three decades of coaching experience, will serve as the lead coach based in Bengaluru while also travelling with the players during key tournament periods. Supporting the athletes’ physical preparation and recovery, Isha Galgali will be the programme’s physiotherapist and will accompany the players on tour.

RBTA is also in the process of adding another coach to further strengthen the programme, ensuring players receive consistent, high-quality guidance both at home and on the international circuit.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna said the objective of the programme is to provide the right ecosystem — coaching, support staff and resources — so that talented athletes can focus on competing and realising their potential on the global stage.

Dhakshineswar, currently India No. 5 and ranked No. 472 in the world singles rankings, played a pivotal role in India’s recent Davis Cup triumph. He won both his singles matches and the doubles rubber as India edged the Netherlands 3–2.

Vaishnavi recently became the first Indian woman in 17 years to reach the final of an ITF W100 or higher-level event.