Senthil Balaji made in charge of Coimbatore

Chennai; Recently reinstated Minister for Electricity and Prohibition V Senthil Balaji has been entrusted with the responsibility of expediting district development activities and also monitoring the progress of other welfare projects in Coimbatore district by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

In his appointment of Ministers as in-charge of various districts to ensure that the developmental work was carried out without any hitch, Senthil Balaji was given Coimbatore, the region where the DMK is keen on strengthening its base and improving its popularity.

Senior Minister K N Nehru has been nominated as in charge of Tirunelveli, E Periyasamy for Theni, E V Velu for Tirupattur and Kallakurichi, M R K Panneerselvam for Dharmapuri, K K S S R Ramachandran for Tenkasi, Thangam Thennarasu for Kanyakumari and M P Saminathan for Nilgiris.

The other districts like Krishnagiri will be monitored by R Chakarapani, Kanchipuram by R Gandhi, Perambalur by S S Sivasankar, Nagapattinam by Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Mayiladuthurai by C V Meyyanathan, an official press release said on Tuesday.

