Seeman Alone Is Set To Launch Campaign On Monday

CHENNAI: With the two major alliances led by the Dravidian majors and the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) immersed in the process of finalizing the seat-sharing or candidate selection processes for the April 23 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) of Seeman is all set to launch its first phase of campaign on March 23 from Tiruttani.

On Saturday, the CPM that refused to sign an agreement with the DMK that offered them 5 seats earlier held an executive committee meeting in Chennai with their national general secretary M A Baby flying down to sort out the confusion, while the other recalcitrant ally, the VCK, has said that it would announce the alliance in a few days but affirmed its allegiance to the DMK.

In the opposition camp with the BJP and AIADMK at the helm, the action had shifted to New Delhi, where AMMK general secretary T T V Dinakaran met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Dinakaran said that he did not discuss seat sharing with Amit Shah but talked about the election strategy to be adopted for the election.

Another ally, the PMK faction led by Anbumani Ramadoss has not signed the deal but waiting to meet Shah and finalise it, while the alliance leaders were waiting for the arrival of Union Minister Piyush Goel to Chennai on Sunday night or Monday morning to sort out the hitches and finalise the coalition.

The DMK, which has been conducting interviews with seat aspirants, put the process on hold due to the Ramzan festival but is waiting for the VCK and CPM to sign the agreement, which they hope to happen on Sunday or Monday.

VCK president Thol Thirumalavan said that a pact would be announced once the DMK declared the seats that would be allotted to his party. VCK MLA S S Balaji said that the party has also started collecting applications and that the party leadership would decide on the candidates for the seats that would be allotted to them.

In the neighboring Union Territory of Puducherry, the BJP, which is contesting the polls in an alliance with the NR Congress, announced nine candidates. Polling there for the 30-member Assembly would be held on April 9.