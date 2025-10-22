Schools Shut in Chennai, Several Districts Amid Heavy Rain

Chennai: All schools in Chennai will remain closed on Wednesday due to a heavy rain warning, according to an announcement by Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade.

District collectors in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Ranipet have also declared holidays for schools and colleges in their respective districts. In Thoothukudi, only schools will remain closed, officials said on Tuesday.

The administrations of Puducherry and Karaikal have also announced holidays for schools and colleges on Wednesday, following forecasts of continuous heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s iconic Marina Beach is witnessing intense sea turbulence, with rough waves and strong winds battering the coast amid ongoing Northeast monsoon activity. Officials said rough sea conditions are likely to persist for the next couple of days and urged fishermen and coastal residents to stay alert and follow safety advisories.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed preparedness measures with officials as the regional weather office issued alerts for heavy rainfall across several coastal districts.

“I have instructed that immediate action be taken on complaints received from the public and that rice procurement operations be carried out without any lapses. I have inquired about the precautionary measures taken. People’s representatives and the entire government machinery will work tirelessly in the field, and we will protect the people!” Stalin said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued orange and yellow alerts for various parts of Tamil Nadu for the next four days, as weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea continue to feed moisture into the region.