School Kids Break Windows to Board Bus After Driver Locks Door

Chennai: School students pelted stones to break the rear windows of a government bus and tried to enter the vehicle when the driver shut the door and started the vehicle due to heavy rush at Athivakkam village, near Madurantakam, in Chengalpet district, on Thursday.

The students said they broke the windows and tried to board the bus as the next bus was two hours later, and they will not be able to go to school on time. The villagers said the government should operate more buses on the route for the students since there is a heavy rush.

The Villupuram corporation bus on route No. 12 operates from Madurantakam to Orathi, through Acharapakkam. Only a few buses are operated in the morning and the school students are dependent on them.

When the bus stopped at Athivakkam on Thursday, it was already packed since people from Orathi and the surrounding villages had boarded the vehicle.

The students waiting at Athivakkam tried to get into the bus but the driver shut the door since the bus was already full. The angry students pelted stones at the rear glass windows, broke them and tried to enter the bus. The driver stopped the bus and the police were informed.

Police rushed to the spot and enquired the students who said they would have to wait for another two hours for the next bus. Since they would be late to school if they missed the bus, they broke the windows and tried to enter the vehicle, they said.

People said more buses should be operated on the route for the students and other passengers.