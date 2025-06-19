SC Transfers Probe Against TN ADGP to CB-CID, Sets Aside HC order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred investigation against ADGP H M Jayaram to the CB-CID after the Tamil Nadu government said it wants his suspension to continue till probe in the kidnapping case allegedly involving him is over.A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan requested the Madras High Court chief justice to transfer cases involving the ADGP to another bench.

It also set aside the directive of the high court asking police to take Jayaram in custody in connection with the kidnapping case.

Earlier, in the day the top court asked the Tamil Nadu government to apprise it on whether it can transfer investigation against Jayaram to special branch or CID after the state said it wants his suspension to continue till probe in kidnapping case allegedly involving him is over.

The bench was told by senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, that Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jayaram's suspension was not pursuant to the June 16 order of the high court in kidnapping case and there are other allegations as well against him.

Dave said it is within the rules that Jayaram can be suspended pending investigation in a criminal case against him.

The bench told Dave that it is also looking forward to transferring the kidnapping case pending before the high court judge to another judge of the high court.

Dave said although he does not want to comment on the high court judge dealing with the kidnapping case allegedly involving Jayaram, he has been bringing all sorts of cases into this matter.

The bench asked Dave to seek instruction on transferring the investigation to a special bench or the CID during the course of the day and inform the court.

On Wednesday, the top court grilled the Tamil Nadu government over the suspension of Jayaram, who was directed to be arrested by the Madras High Court.

The apex court was informed by the state government's counsel that the officer was taken into custody and released on Tuesday at around 5 pm but was placed under suspension.

On June 16, the high court directed Tamil Nadu Police to take Jayaram in custody in connection with a kidnapping case involving a girl and a boy on April 5.