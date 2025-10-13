SC Orders CBI Probe into Karur Stampede

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Karur stampede that occurred during TVK chief and actor Vijay’s rally on September 27, which claimed 41 lives and left many others injured.

A bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria directed the formation of a three-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to oversee the investigation. The committee has been tasked with ensuring that the probe is conducted in a fair, transparent, and impartial manner.

The court’s directive comes amid growing public outcry and demands for accountability over the tragic incident, which took place during a political event attended by a large crowd. The CBI has been asked to file its initial report to the monitoring panel within a stipulated period.