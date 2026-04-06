Sathankulam Custodial Deaths: Madurai Court Sentences 9 Policemen to Death

Hyderabad: In a landmark judgment, a Madurai court has handed down the death penalty to nine Tamil Nadu police personnel for their involvement in the horrific 2020 custodial deaths of a father and son in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district.

The tragic events unfolded on June 19, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Police arrested Jayaraj, a mobile shop owner, and his son Bennix, accusing them of keeping their store open past the lockdown curfew hours permitted by the state.

Following their arrest, the father-son duo was subjected to brutal and severe torture while in police custody, which ultimately resulted in both of their deaths. The sheer brutality of the lockup deaths sparked immense public outrage across the nation.

Taking strict note of the incident, higher officials registered a formal case against the nine police officers involved. After a thorough trial, the court delivered its sensational verdict, sentencing all nine accused policemen to death, sending a strong judicial message against police brutality and the abuse of power.