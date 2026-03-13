All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is Sasikala's New Party

Chennai: Weeks after announcing the launch of her political party, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Friday announced the name of the organisation-- All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.On February 24, coinciding with the 74th birth anniversary of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, her close aide Sasikala unveiled the party flag at Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district.

The new party's symbol will be 'coconut grove', which symbolises unity that she has always strived for, Sasikala told reporters.

To a question, she said the party would face the upcoming Assembly election in alliance.