Sarathkumar Rules Out Entering Poll Fray

Thoothukudi: Actor and BJP national executive member Sarathkumar has confirmed that he will not be contesting in the forthcoming assembly election.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi on Wednesday, he said, however, his priority is to secure election opportunities for five of his associates.

Mr Sarathkumar said the BJP’s state president would formally announce coalition arrangements and that voters would decide which alliance is strongest at the polls. He added that all parties, including actor-turned-politician Vijay, speak against corruption, but forming a government—whether through a coalition or a single party, is the decision to be taken by senior leaders of BJP after the election.

He emphasised that his role is to create winning opportunities for his team and that he will act in line with party directives. He confirmed that neither he nor his wife Radhika will contest this election but said he is committed to working tirelessly for the coalition’s success and hopes to secure at least five seats for his hardworking associates.

Referring to the DMK’s claims of safeguarding minority communities, Mr Sarathkumar questioned what hardships the minorities had faced from which the party supposedly “protected” them. He alleged that the DMK had created a false narrative by presenting itself as the self-proclaimed protector of minorities and called for clarity on the party’s actual contributions.

On national issues, including the Manipur situation, he said not every matter requires the Prime Minister’s personal intervention, as representatives can monitor developments locally.

Reflecting on his 28-year political career, including stints as a member of Parliament and state legislature, Mr Sarathkumar said his experience could not be compared with Vijay’s. He concluded by stressing that voters ultimately decide the government and must consider which candidate or party can provide the best administration.