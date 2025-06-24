 Top
Sanskrit Gets Crores, Tamil Only Fake Tears from Centre: TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu
PTI
24 Jun 2025 5:24 PM IST

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin accused the Centre of discriminating against Tamil and other South Indian languages while generously funding Sanskrit promotion.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday lamented that the Centre "sheds crocodile tears" for Tamil and other South Indian languages while it made hefty allocations for promoting Sanskrit.

Citing a media report claiming that Rs 2,532.59 crore was allocated for the promotion of Sanskrit during the last decade, the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X' "Sanskrit gets the crores; Tamil and other South Indian languages get nothing but crocodile tears." He further stated, "feigned affection for Tamil and all the money for Sanskrit."
