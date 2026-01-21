Sanction Given For NH-181 Road Improvement, Gadkari Tells MP Raja

OOTY: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has informed Nilgiris MP A. Raja that his ministry has accorded necessary sanction for road improvement works on the Ooty-Coimbatore national highway.

It is pertinent to note that Raja wrote to Gadkari in early December, seeking his attention to NH-181 that stretches along Coimbatore-Ooty-Gundlupet and requested him to accord sanction and release Rs. 86 crore, which is the estimated cost for improvement works on NH-181, at the earliest to bring the road into shape again.

In the letter, Gadkari informed that the proposal on the improvement works for NH-181 has been approved by his ministry.

“Necessary sanction for the work is under issue and the same will be communicated to the implementing agency shortly for further action. My ministry remains committed to strengthening road infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, particularly on important routes having high traffic and tourism significance such as NH-181, which will greatly benefit the commuters as well as the local economy,” Gadkari noted.