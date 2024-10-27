Safety key, avoid two-wheelers: Vijay

Chennai: As the countdown for the maiden conference of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) began, some wall posters appeared in Chennai suggesting that the party would be an alternative to the DMK, earning the wrath of the ruling party acolytes who hit back against it through caustic comments creating a flutter on social media.

At the venue, V Salai village near Vikravandi in Villupuram district, too the air is charged with local people making a beeline to have a look at the illumination, the giant cutout, hoardings and posters that had come up in connection with the conference titled ‘carnival of triumphant principles.’

Police removed several illegal hoarding put up along the highway on Saturday and had also made traffic diversions, which had made motorists travelling between Tindivanam and Villupuram take a circuitous route.

While the names of the top dignitaries attending the event, scheduled to begin at 3 pm on Sunday, has not yet been revealed, the 10 caravans parked inside the venue had given rise to speculations of many film personalities gracing the occasion, evoking interest among the common people for attending the show to take a look at important people.

Party founder and president Vijay was expected to reach the venue at midnight itself and stay for the night at some facility nearby as he did not want to get caught in the traffic snarl that is expected after day break.

Many party supporters had reached the locality by Saturday itself and were put in lodges and hotels, which had led to the filling up of all lodging facilities in and around Vikravanadi. V Salai is expected to draw a crowd of 2 lakh and the organisers have stored food and water for 3 lakh people, sources said.

With many YouTube channels and other media organisations landing up at Vikravandi ahead of the event, the organisers are said to have made arrangements for improved communication facilities, which would make the news of the party launch hit headlines.

So, some parties have developed concerns over the new party capturing the imagination of the people, particularly the younger generation, particularly the first time voters, at the time when every party is vying to win over them with their policies, programmes and aspirations.

Meanwhile, Vijay, inviting his supporters to the conference to create ‘political history’ through his messages on X, told them to be careful during their journey and urged them to avoid travelling by two-wheelers. He had advised them to maintain discipline and take instructions from the volunteers at the conference and the police.